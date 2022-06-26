Puri (Odisha) [India], June 26 (ANI): The construction work for three gigantic chariots of the Holy Trinity - Lord Balabhadra, Lord Jagannath and Goddess Subhadra - for the annual car festival in Puri is underway at the Puri Jagannath Temple.

"After two years of no public participation, we are expecting a huge crowd on July 1," said AK Jena, Administrator (Dev), Shree Jagannatha Temple Administration told ANI.

Also Read | Maharashtra Political Crisis: Thane District Shiv Sena Chief and Eknath Shinde Loyalist Naresh Mhaske Quits.

He said that the chariot construction work is in full progress and around 80 per cent is already done. "The chariot construction work is in full progress, 80-85% of the work is already done. Technical committee members have inspected the thee chariots and suggested required certifications," Jena added.

The Ratha Yatra, also known as the Chariot Celebration of Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Balabhadra, is the most prominent Hindu festival in the Puri city of Odisha. This festival takes place every year on the second day of the Shukla Paksha in the months of June or July.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 30-Year-Old Woman Thrown Off 4th Floor Balcony by Husband in Agra, Dies; 3 Arrested.

The three chariots are built a new, every year ahead of the annual chariot festival.

Vibrant colours, enthusiastic faces, crowded shops, and cheery craftspeople are just a few of the highlights of Rath Yatra in Puri, the popular Chariot celebration held on a big scale every year outside Jagannatha Temple. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)