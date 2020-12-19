New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): The Ministry of Labour and Employment on Friday released the All-India Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers for agricultural labourers (AL) and rural labourers (RL) for the month of November 2020. Point to point rate of inflation based on the CPI-AL and CPI-RL decreased to 6 per cent and 5.86 per cent in November 2020 from 6.59 per cent and 6.45 per cent respectively in October 2020.

Inflation based on food index of CPI-AL and CPI-RL is at 6.88 per cent and 7.06 per cent respectively in November 2020.

The major contribution towards the rise in the general index of agricultural labourers and rural labourers came from food with 5.54 points each mainly due to rise in prices of arhar dal, mustard oil, onion, meat goat, potato etc, an official release by the Ministry of Labour and Employment stated.

The rise in index varied from state to state. In case of agricultural labourers, it recorded an increase of 1 to 18 points in 19 states and remained stationary for Kerala. Tamil Nadu, with 1260 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 831 points stood at the bottom.

In case of rural labourers, it recorded an increase of 1 to 18 points in 19 states and remained stationary for Jammu and Kashmir. Tamil Nadu with 1243 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 881 points stood at the bottom.

Amongst states, the maximum increase in the Consumer Price Index Numbers for agricultural labourers and rural labourers was experienced by Tamil Nadu and Tripura (+18 points each) respectively mainly due to rise in the prices of pulses, meat goat, fish dry, onion, dry chillies, vegetables and fruits etc.

Speaking about the latest index, Santosh Gangwar, Minister of State (Independent charge) for Labour and Employment said, "The inflation based on CPI-AL and RL has dipped to 6 per cent and 5.86 per cent which will have a positive impact on the income of labourers working in rural area."

DPS Negi, Director General of Labour Bureau while releasing the index, said, "The inflation based on CPI-AL and RL has eased during November, 2020 owing to decline the prices of wheat-atta, chillies-green, ginger, poultry, jaggery, bajra, fresh fish, kerosene oil and vegetables etc".

The CPI-AL and RL for the month of December, 2020 will be released on January 20, 2021. (ANI)

