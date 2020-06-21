New Delhi, Jun 21: A high-level committee set up by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday recommended mapping of all containment zones in Delhi again for better management of the COVID-19 situation and vigorous contact tracing positive cases. The home minister advised the Delhi government to implement the recommendations of V K Paul Committee.

The committee has recommended mapping of containment zones in Delhi again and a strict vigil on activities inside such areas, the home ministry said in a statement. The committee also suggested that there will be vigorous contact tracing of COVID-19 positive cases and such contacts will be quarantined, it said. Delhi Revamps COVID-19 Strategy: Aggressive Testing and Contact-Tracing, Redrawing of Containment Zones.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Chaired a Meeting:

Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting, attended by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and other senior officials. The discussion was held on Dr Paul's Committee Report on Containment Strategy on #COVID19 in Delhi: MHA pic.twitter.com/NdOmtfR3Sw — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020

The report of the committee was discussed at a high-level meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and attended by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal among others.

In the meeting Shah advised the Delhi government to implement the report.

The committee headed by VK Paul, member Niti Aayog, was set up by Shah on June 14.

