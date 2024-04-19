New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday claimed that the continuation of restrictions under the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) after polling in Tamil Nadu is a violation of the rights of citizens.

He also called for considerable relaxations of restrictions on private citizens.

Polling for all the 39 Lok Sabha seats in the state was held on Friday in the first phase of the general elections. Tamil Nadu recorded more than 65 per cent voter turnout.

In a post on X, Chidambaram said the continuation of the restrictions under the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) after today's polling in Tamil Nadu is "absurd and a violation of the rights of citizens".

"What purpose does the MCC serve after the poll? If there is any mysterious purpose, the ECI (Election Commission of India) may continue MCC for about seven days after the poll. But why until June 4?” he said.

"The CEO (chief electoral officer), Tamil Nadu, must listen to the grievances of traders and business persons and relax the restrictions considerably on private citizens," Chidambaram said.

Six phases of the polls remain and counting votes will be taken up on June 4.

