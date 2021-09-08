Chandigarh, Sep 8 (PTI) Contractual employees of the state-owned Punjab Roadways and PRTC on Wednesday decided to intensify their agitation to press for the regularisation of their jobs.

They took the decision after their inconclusive meeting with senior state government officials over their demands.

Around 8,000 contractual employees have gone on an indefinite strike since Monday, demanding regularisation of their jobs, hike in salaries and increase in bus fleet size.

Around 2,000 buses of the state-owned Punjab Roadways and Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) stayed off roads, said protesters.

Private buses, however, continued to ply in the state.

Bus passengers, who usually travel on state-owned buses, are at the receiving end amid the strike.

Punjab Roadways, Punbus/PRTC Contract Workers' Union president Resham Singh Gill on Wednesday said their meeting with senior Punjab government officials remained inconclusive.

They did not get any positive response on their demands, Gill said, adding the meeting was attended by Chief Principal Secretary Suresh Kumar to Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and some Transport Department's officials.

After the meeting, Gill told reporters that their strike would continue till their demands are met.

He further said they have decided to shut all bus stands in the state for two hours on Thursday.

Gill also said they will also lay siege to the farmhouse of the Punjab chief minister at Siswan in Mohali on Friday.

The protesters have been pressing the state government to accept their demands.

Besides regularisation of jobs, the protesters are also demanding an increase in the fleet size from around 2,500 buses at present to at least 10,000 and measures to check alleged transport mafia.

