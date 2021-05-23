Karnal (Haryana) [India], May 23 (ANI): Scores of farmers from Karnal in Haryana on Sunday left for Tikri on the state's border with Delhi and the site where farmers have been sitting in protest since last November, demanding a repeal of the Centre's three agricultural laws.

"We're headed with thousands of vehicles from Karnal. Every week we will take people from one district to the protest site in order to maintain gathering there," Gurnam Singh, President of the Bharatiya Kisan Union said.

"We are doing this to show the government that we are still awake and our protest has not lost steam," Singh added.

When asked about the prudence of continuing with the Speaking protest even in the midst of a virulent COVID-19 wave, the farmer leader said that the government was using the pretext of the pandemic to hide its incompetence. He said if the government was so concerned about preventing the spread of the infection why was there no oxygen and beds in hospitals.

"We have written letter to the Centre because they always keep saying they are ready for talks but farmers' unions are not coming forward. If they are ready, we are also ready for talks," the BKU, Haryana President said.

On May 20, a large convoy of farmers from Punjab's Taran Taran left for several Delhi border points to strengthen the ongoing protest.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at Delhi borders - Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur - against the Centre's new farm laws which have been place on hold by the Supreme Court. (ANI)

