New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Cooperation of civil society is essential in countering threat from ISIS-inspired individual terror cells and returnees from theatres like Syria and Afghanistan, said National Security Advisor Ajit Doval at an event in Delhi on Tuesday.

He was addressing a meeting on the role of Ulema in fostering interfaith peace and social harmony in India and Indonesia being hosted by the India Islamic Cultural Centre.

The NSA thanked Indonesian security affairs minister Mohammed Mahfud Mahmodin for his idea to bring a high-level Ulema delegation called "National Treasures" to India. It is apt and extremely important.

"Both our countries have been victims of terrorism and separatism. While we have overcome the challenges to a considerable extent, the phenomenon of cross-border and ISIS-inspired terrorism continues to pose a threat. Cooperation of the civil society is essential in countering the threat from ISIS-inspired individual terror cells and returnees from theatres like Syria and Afghanistan," Doval said.

The NSA highlighted that Ulema play a very important role in Islamic society.

The aim of today's discussion is to bring together Indian and Indonesian Ulema and scholars who can take forward our cooperation in promoting tolerance, harmony and peaceful co-existence. This will bolster the fight against violent extremism, terrorism and radicalisation, he said.

Ajit Doval said, "None of the ends for which extremism, radicalisation and the misuse of religion are employed are justifiable on any ground. This is a distortion of religion against which all of us need to raise our voices."

"Extremism and terrorism are against the very meaning of Islam because Islam means peace and well-being (Salamati/Asalaam). Opposition to such forces should not be painted as a confrontation with any religion. That is a ruse, the NSA added.

Referring to the teachings of Holy Quran, Doval further said, "Instead, we should focus on the real message of our religions, which stands for the values of humanism, peace and understanding. Indeed, as the Holy Quran itself teaches, killing one person is like killing all humanity and saving one is akin to saving humanity. Islam ordains that the most excellent form of Jihad is 'Jihad Afzal' - that is, Jihad against one's senses or ego- and not against innocent civilians."

"We also need to counter disinformation and propaganda that can impede peaceful co-existence among the followers of different faiths. Islam emerged as a rallying point for the disadvantaged and was tolerant in its outlook. After the Prophet's demise fissures emerged among the Caliphs on the question of his legitimate heir. Each faction attempted to outdo the other by espousing a more radical interpretation of the Hadiths," he added.

Top Indonesian minister Mohammed Mahfud MD is in Delhi on the invitation of National Security Advisor Doval.

Mahfud, the Coordinating Minister for the Political, Legal, and Security Affairs of Indonesia is accompanied by a high-level delegation of Ulema.

Visiting Ulema from Indonesia will also be interacting with their Indian counterparts. The discussion will be on the 'Role of Ulema in fostering a culture of interfaith peace and social harmony in India and Indonesia'.(ANI)

