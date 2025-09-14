Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 14 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Cooperation, Krishan Pal Gurjar, on Sunday, reviewed the progress of centrally sponsored schemes in the cooperative sector in Himachal Pradesh and said that the cooperative movement would play a decisive role in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India by 2047.

The review meeting was held at the Cooperation Department in Shimla in the presence of Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, who also holds the cooperation portfolio, along with senior officials of the Centre and the state government.

Also Read | China Wasp Attack: 2 Siblings Die After Being Stung by Wasps Over 1,000 Times in Yunnan, Beekeeper Faces Charges.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Gurjar said that to strengthen the cooperative sector, the farmers need to strengthen "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of 'Viksit Bharat' in 2047.

"If India's farmers, the country's food providers, have to become prosperous and self-reliant, then the development and expansion of cooperatives is absolutely essential," Gujjar said.

Also Read | ‘Congress Gave Shelter to Infiltrators, Disturbed Demography in Assam’, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

The Union MoS praised Himachal's work in the cooperative sector.

"Himachal is known across the country for its apples, its hardworking people and its unique climate. I am happy that under the leadership of Deputy CM and Cooperation Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, unprecedented work has been done in this sector. The Centre and state government together can ensure prosperity for Himachal's farmers through cooperatives," he said.

The Union Minister added that three new central institutions, NCEL, NCUL and PPSSL, along with Sahkar Taxi, would be expanded in Himachal. At the same time, the newly established Cooperative University's courses would also be introduced in the state.

"Himachal has already sent proposals on this. Issues related to course fees were raised, and we will find a solution so that the cooperative sector gets skilled manpower. For that, training institutes are necessary, and if Himachal establishes them, it will get a trained workforce for its cooperatives," he said.

On issues raised by the state, Gurjar assured cooperation from the Centre.

"On behalf of the Government of India and my senior minister, Amit Shah ji, I assure you that all the problems flagged here will be resolved in time. Both the Centre and the Himachal government have the same aim to make our farmers prosperous and self-reliant. Cooperatives are the only medium for that, and there will be no hurdles in this partnership," the Mos added.

The Minister also endorsed Himachal's demand to expand storage facilities beyond food grains to include horticultural produce.

"Himachal is known as the fruit bowl of India, especially for apples. Therefore, storage schemes should also include fruits in states like Himachal, where horticulture dominates. We have taken note of this demand, and work will be done on it," he said.

"Yes, there are challenges, but solutions will be found. Both governments will work together to address them and ensure that the cooperative sector in Himachal emerges stronger," Gurjar added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)