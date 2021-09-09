New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) The upcoming COP 26 on climate change should ensure a balanced outcome with equal treatment to all agenda items such as finance and response measures, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Thursday. His remarks came in a meeting with Denmark's Minister of Climate, Energy and Utilities Dan Joergensen.

The 26th conference of parties (COP 26) of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) is scheduled to be held in Glasgow, Scotland in November.

After the meeting, Yadav tweeted that he had an engaging and fruitful discussion with his Danish counterpart.

“I thanked him for the efforts of the Kingdom of Denmark in the renewable energy sector, especially for the cooperation in setting up the Offshore Clean and Wind Energy Hub in Tamil Nadu,” he tweeted.

The two ministers discussed general bilateral cooperation between India and Denmark in the areas of environment and climate change, the environment ministry said.

Reinstating the findings of the IPCC Physical Science Summary for Policy Makers (SPM) released recently, Yadav emphasised that “COP 26 should ensure a balanced outcome with equal treatment to all agenda items like adaptation, finance and response measures.”

Minister Dan Jorgensen is on five-day visit to India with a business delegation.

In the meeting, Yadav acknowledged the historical and friendly ties between the two countries and highlighted the contributions of Denmark in the 'White Revolution' in India, because of which, today India is the largest producer of milk in the world, the ministry said.

Both the ministers held discussions on Green Strategic Partnership (GSP) and the upcoming COP 26 meeting, it said.

“Yadav stated that India and Denmark may explore strengthening bilateral cooperation especially on climate change, clean energy, circular economy, and resource efficiency,” according to the ministry's statement.

Both sides agreed to further strengthen the bilateral cooperation on environment, and also to take forward the discussion on GSP and COP26.

