Thane, May 10 (PTI) A police constable has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman under the pretext of helping her to solve her problems here in Maharashtra, an official said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Nothing OS Now Available for All Devices With Android 11 & Higher.

The 27-year-old woman had come to the Navghar police station some time back to lodge a complaint.

Also Read | Over 3 Crore Children Between 12-14 Years Age Group Administered COVID-19 Vaccine First Dose, Says Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

The constable, who was posted there, befriended the woman and called her to different places while promising to resolve her woes, and allegedly raped her on various occasions, the official from Navghar police station said.

The woman later lodged a police complaint, based on which the accused was arrested on Sunday and booked under Indian Penal Code Section 376 (rape), he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)