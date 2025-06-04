Ujjain (MP), Jun 4 (PTI) A police inspector died while three persons were injured when they were attacked by honeybees at the Police Training School (PTS) in Ujjain on Wednesday, an official said.

The incident occurred at around 3:30 PM when a beehive in a parking area of a building disintegrated, said PTS SP Anjana Tiwari.

Also Read | Pune: Woman Duped of INR 10.10 Lakh After 'Marrying' Man She Met on Matrimonial App in Maharashtra, Case Registered.

She said the bees attacked police inspector Ramesh Dhurve and other persons standing at the location.

While Dhurve succumbed to his injuries, the three others are undergoing treatment.

Also Read | Jaan Mahal Arrested: Punjab YouTuber Jasbir Singh Who Runs 'JaanMahal Video' YT Channel Held in Espionage Case, Police Say Accused Came in Contact With Jyoti Malhotra via Pak Officials.

Tiwari said the lush green surroundings of PTS campus attract bees who build hives on buildings situated on its outer premises.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)