Fatehpur (UP), Mar 31 (PTI) A 55-year-old Sub Inspector here died after being hit by a motorcycle during a routine vehicle checking on Thursday, police said.

Sub Inspector Virendra Nath Mishra, posted at Sultanpur Ghosh Police Station, was checking vehicles at some distance from the police station around 10.30 am when the incident happened, a senior police officer said.

Mishra was standing on a roadside when Narendra Pasi and his father Prakash ran him down with their motorcycle, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Fatehpur, Rajesh Kumar said.

He was taken to the government hospital, Hathgam, in a seriously injured state, where the doctor declared him brought dead, Kumar said.

Pasi and his father too were injured in the accident, and are undergoing treatment, the ASP added.

