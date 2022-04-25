Kotdwar, Apr 25 (PTI) A police constable was trampled to death by an elephant in Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand on Monday, officials said.

Manjit Singh (39) was on his way to investigate a case along with a colleague when the animal attacked them on the Kotdwar-Pulinda motor road, Additional Superintendent of Police Manisha Joshi told PTI.

Also Read | Gujarat Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani Rearrested for 'Assaulting' Policewoman After Getting Bail in Case Over Tweet Against PM Narendra Modi.

Singh fell down and was killed by the elephant, while his colleague managed to escape and inform the police, she said.

Pulinda is part of an elephant corridor, and the animals frequent the area to drink water from the Khoh river.

Also Read | Kerala TET 2022 Admit Card Released at ktet.kerala.gov.in; Here's How to Download.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)