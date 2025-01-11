Jehanabad (Bihar), Jan 11 (PTI) A police inspector was suspended on Saturday for allegedly consuming liquor inside the police station in Jehanabad district of dry Bihar, officials said.

The suspended police officer has been identified as Fakira Prasad Yadav, posted as the station house officer (SHO) at Sikaria police station of the district.

Inspector Yadav has been suspended after a video showing him consuming alcohol inside the police station went viral on social media, an official statement issued by the district police said.

"The authenticity of the video was verified and further investigation into the matter was ordered. Based on the findings of the investigation report, the decision to suspend Yadav was taken," the statement said.

"Departmental proceedings have also been initiated against him. It's a serious case and also a violation of the state prohibition laws," it said.

The sale and consumption of alcohol were banned by the Nitish Kumar government in April 2016.

