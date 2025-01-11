Ayodhya, January 11: The evening 'aarti' was conducted at Saryu Ghat in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on Saturday. Devotees thronged to Saryu Ghat to witness the chanting of hymns and the lighting of oil lamps. Priests performed the evening 'aarti,' a sacred ritual dedicated to the holy river Saryu. The 'aarti' typically takes place at sunset, where a group of priests gathers at the riverbank to offer prayers and show reverence to the river.

The priests light large oil lamps, which are held in a rhythmic and synchronised manner while chanting hymns and mantras. The flames from the lamps symbolise the purification of the soul and the removal of darkness. Devotees and visitors watched the aarti, creating a serene and awe-inspiring atmosphere, as the ritual is considered an expression of gratitude and devotion towards the river. Ayodhya Ram Mandir Anniversary 2025: Pran Pratishtha First Anniversary on January 11 or 22? Everything To Know About Pratishtha Dwadashi Festival To Celebrate the Consecration of Ram Lalla.

Today marks the first anniversary of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The three-day celebrations commence today following the alignment of the Hindu calendar. Last year, this sacred event was celebrated on Kurma Dwadashi during the Shukla Paksha of the Hindu calendar's Paush month. This year, the Shukla Paksha falls on January 11. The day started with Agnihotra with mantras from Shukla Yajurveda. It will be followed by chanting of 6 lakh Shri Ram Mantras along with the recitation of the Ram Raksha Stotra and Hanuman Chalisa.

At Temple Ground Floor, 'Rag Seva' was organised from 3 pm to 5 pm, followed by a congratulations song at 6 pm. Similarly, Musical Manas recitation will take place on the first floor of the passenger convenience centre. According to the Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, over 2 lakh devotees visited the temple on January 1, the first day of the year, to offer their prayers. The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Lord Ram was held on January 22, 2024, with the main rituals performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The idol of Ram Lalla was unveiled after the rituals.

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is constructed in traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width is 250 feet and height is 161 feet; and it is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors. The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods, and goddesses. In the main sanctum sanctorum on the ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) has been placed. Ram Mandir Anniversary: Home Minister Amit Shah Extends Wishes on First Anniversary of Pran Pratishtha, Says ‘Ayodhya Temple a Symbol of Faith for Generations’.

'Sandhya Aarti' Performed at Saryu Ghat

Lakhs of devotees have been flocking to Ayodhya since the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla. The number of daily visitors to the Hanumangarhi Ram Temple has also been increasing rapidly.

