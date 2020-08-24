Lucknow Aug 24 (PTI) Light to moderate rains and thundershowers occurred at many places in eastern Uttar Pradesh and at few places in the western region on Monday, the meteorological department said.

Some parts of eastern UP witnessed heavy rainfall.

The MeT department here said thunderstorm accompanied with lightning occurred at isolated places in the state in the past 24 hours.

The maximum rainfall was recorded in Nighashan (Lakhimpur Kheri) and Jaunpur with 7 cm each, Birdghat (Gorakhpur) with 4 cm, Ghorawal (Sonbhadra), Pratapgarh and Zanania (Ghazipur) with 3 cm each, they said.

They forecast rain/thundershower at many places over eastern UP and few places over western region while light thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely at isolated places across the state on Tuesday.

The department has warned of heavy rain to be very likely at isolated places in the state.

