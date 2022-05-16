Marathi actress Ketaki Chitale taken to her residence (Photo/ANI)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 16 (ANI): Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale, who was recently arrested for allegedly sharing derogatory posts on a social media website against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, was taken to her residence to collect electronic evidence by the police.

The police seized her laptop, computer hard disk and other electronic evidences.

In her post on Friday, Ketaki made objectionable statements on Pawar's appearance, illness and voice. The post contained phrases like "hell is waiting" and "you hate Brahmins", allegedly referring to Pawar whose party shares power in Maharashtra with the Shiv Sena and Congress.

Ketaki Chitale was produced before a court on Sunday.

On the other hand, 15 cases have been filed in Maharashtra against the actor. (ANI)

