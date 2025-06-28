Thane, June 28 (PTI) Police arrested three individuals, including a young woman, after seizing 1.93 kg of Mephedrone (MD) drug valued at Rs 2.12 crore from a flat in Thane district, an officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone III, Kalyan) Atul Zende said police raided the flat located in Khoni village near Dombivali on Thursday night following a tip-off about an illicit drug network.

"A 21-year-old woman involved in the distribution network was apprehended on the spot. Her two male accomplices initially fled the scene but were subsequently traced and arrested," Zende said.

The DCP said the accused are members of an organised operation wherein the two men allegedly managed the supply and logistics of the drug, while the woman played a crucial role in its local distribution and delivery.

"The total quantity of Mephedrone seized is 1.93 kilograms, and the estimated market value is approximately Rs 2.12 crore," he added.

An FIR has been registered under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Manpada police station.

"We are also probing whether this group has links to larger drug syndicates operating in or outside Maharashtra," added Zende.

