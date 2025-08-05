New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): A crucial meeting on the inter-state water issue was held under the Chairmanship of Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil on Tuesday and attended by the Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Haryana Chief Minister later told the media that the meeting marked a significant step forward in the ongoing dialogue over the SYL issue between Haryana and Punjab.

The talks were held in a cordial and cooperative atmosphere, he said.

"This is a long-standing issue. A positive discussion was held on July 9. It took a step forward today. I am sure that when we go to the court on August 13, the atmosphere will be even more positive," he told reporters.

He said that the issue has been under discussion for a long time, and earlier deliberations held on July 9 had already indicated a positive shift.

"This time, we have moved a step further. The discussions were held in an even more constructive environment," he said.

The Chief Minister assured that Haryana will present its case in a positive and solution-oriented manner before the Supreme Court on August 13.

"We are confident that a fair and favourable resolution will be achieved," he added.

In response to a question, the Chief Minister said that the Indus Waters Treaty is a separate subject, and under that context, Rajasthan will also be entitled to its share of water. (ANI)

