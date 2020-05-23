India News | Coronavirus Cases Cross 10,000-mark in Ahmedabad, 24 Deaths

Ahmedabad, May 23 (PTI) Coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad crossed the 10,000-mark and rose to 10,001 after 277 new patients were reported on Saturday, the state health department said.

24 COVID-19 patients died in Ahmedabad hospitals during the day, taking the death toll so far in the district to 669.

206 patients were discharged from hospitals here, taking the number to 3,864.

There are currently 5,468 active cases in the district, which is worst affected by the pandemic in Gujarat, health officials said.

