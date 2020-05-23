The announcement regarding the moon sighting in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will be made by Ruet-e-Hilal Committee in Dhaka and Colombo Grand Mosque respectively shortly after the sunset. The sunset timings in Dhaka is 6:37 pm (local time) and in Sri Lanka is 6:21 pm (local time). The festival of Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. If the moon is sighted today, then the festival will be celebrated on Sunday in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh The sighting of the new moon would determine the date of Eid-al-Fitr or Eid. In Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. The lookout for Shawwal crescent will begin after Asr prayers in these countries.

The festival of Eid al-Fitr 2020 marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. The sighting of the new moon would determine the date of Eid-al-Fitr or Eid. In Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, Muslims would attempt to see the moon this evening, which is also known as chand raat. The festival is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal - the Islamic month which succeeds Ramadan. Islam follows the Lunar calendar. Hence a new month is determined by the sighting of new moon, which is also referred to as the hilal crescent. Eid Moon Sighting 2020 in Saudi Arabia News Updates: Shawwal Crescent Not Sighted, Eid Al-Fitr on Sunday.

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee in Dhaka and Grand Mosque of Colombo are the supreme religious bodies of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka respectively which testify whether the crescent is sighted by them. These bodies will start looking out for the crescent moon even before Asr prayers and keep a close eye on the sky till Maghrib namaz. If the moon is not sighted on the 29th day, the month completes 30 days and a new month begins the next day. If the moon is sighted on the May 23, then the Eid will be celebrated on Sunday, i.e. May 24. Eid Moon Sighting 2020 in US, Canada News Updates: Shawwal Crescent Not Seen in Saudi Arabia, Eid Al-Fitr to be Celebrated in Most Parts of World on Sunday.

Muslims observe fast during the Ramadan month to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to Prophet Muhammad. The annual observance is considered as one of the 'Five Pillars' of Islam. During Ramzan, healthy Muslims must observe fast (roza) and abstain from food and water from dawn to dusk. The pre-dawn meal is called sehri. When they break the fast post-sunset, it is called iftar.

This year, congregational prayers did not take place at mosques in most of the countries across the world due to the outbreak of coronavirus. Even people were not allowed to gather sehri or iftar feasts in the month of Ramzan. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, Muslims would offer Eid al-Fitr prayers at home.