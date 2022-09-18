Bhopal, Sep 18 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh reported 19 coronavirus positive cases, which raised the state's overall tally to 10,54,065, a health official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,771 as no fatality due to the infection was reported in the past 24 hours.

The state's positivity rate stood at 0.3 per cent, he said, adding that the recovery count increased by 26 to touch 10,43,114, leaving the state with 180 active cases.

As 4,942 samples wer examined during the day, the overall test tally in the state went up to 2,99,96,558, he added.

A government release said that 13,18,81,719 anti-coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered so far in MP, including 172 on Sunday.

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,065, new cases 19, death toll 10,771, recoveries 10,43,114, active cases 180, number of tests so far 2,99,96,558.

