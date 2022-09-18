Hyderabad, September 18: YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) founder and President Y.S. Sharmila on Sunday alleged a conspiracy behind the death of her father and (undivided) Andhra Chief Minister Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy. Sharmila, who is on a Telangana padayatra, also made the sensational claim that plans are afoot to kill her also.

Rajasekhar Reddy had lost his life in a helicopter accident in December 2009, a few months after leading the Congress to its second consecutive victory in the Assembly polls. Telangana: YSRTP Leader and Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Sister YS Sharmila Goes on Fast, Demands Jobs for Unemployed.

Addressing media in Mahbubnagar, Sharmila said:" Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy's death is the result of a conspiracy and attempts are being made to kill me too. But KCR, Telangana Chief Minister, should remember that I'm YSR's daughter and fearless."

Sharmila, is the sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. She parted ways with her brother in 2021 and set up the YSRT Party as a political alternative for the people of Telangana. Embarking on a padayatra of the state, she had covered 2000-km on foot a week ago.

Wondering why TRS ministers and MLAs are scared when she raises the corruption issue, Sharmila stated that they are running the state in Taliban-style. Alleging that Telangana Police are arresting anyone who questions failures of the TRS government, Sharmila said the police department might as well be merged in the ruling TRS party.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 18, 2022 10:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).