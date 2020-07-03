Hyderabad, Jul 3 (PTI) Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, who was undergoing treatment for coronavirus at a hospital here was discharged on Friday.

Ali tested positive for the virus on June 29 and was admitted to a private hospital in the city, sources said.

The Minister was discharged on Friday along with his son and grandson, an official release said.

He expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, state ministers K T Rama Rao, T Harish Rao and others, it said.

The 67-year-old Minister thanked all those who prayed for his health.

He expressed specialthanks to the doctors and staff for the care he received at the hospital.

After being discharged, the minister urged public to be cautious and not be scared to seek treatment as soon as symptoms appear, the release added.

A few days ago his gunman had tested positive for the infection.

