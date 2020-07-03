New Delhi, July 3: In a major development, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has reduced the syllabus for Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and the Indian School Certificate (ISC) Board exams for Class IX, X, XI and XII for the academic year 2020-2021 by 25 percent. The reduction of the syllabus is due to loss of teaching hours because of coronavirus lockdown. NEET, JEE Exams 2020 Postponed to September Amid COVID-19 Fears, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Announces New Dates.

"The global outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has impacted all aspects of life including Educational life in schools. Schools across the country have been shut for the past three months due to the lockdown. While a number of CISCE affiliated schools have tried to adapt to this changed scenario and have tried to keep alive the teaching learning process through online classes, there has been the significant shortening of the academic year and loss of the instructional hours," the release said.

CISCE Press Release:

CISCE reduces syllabus for ICSE & ISC Board exams(IX,X,XI,XII) next year(2020-21) by 25%. Reduction of Syllabus due to loss of teaching hours (Corona Lockdown) ⁦@ndtv⁩ pic.twitter.com/WQJjXbZ09G — Saurabh shukla (@Saurabh_Unmute) July 3, 2020

"To make up for the loss in instructional hours during the current session 2020-2021, the CISCE has worked with its subject experts, to reduce the syllabi for all major subjects at the ICSE and ISC levels. Syllabus reduction has been done, keeping in mind the linear progression across classes while ensuring that the core concepts related to the subject are retained," it added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 03, 2020 07:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).