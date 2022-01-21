Thane, Jan 21 (PTI) With the addition of 3,252 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 6,84,672, an official said on Friday.

These cases were reported on Thursday, he said.

With the virus claiming the lives of eight more persons, the death toll in the district stood at 11,686.

Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate stands at 1.70 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload has grown to 1,58,855, while the death toll is 3,353 now, another official said.

