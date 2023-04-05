New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) After the Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a plea by 14 parties alleging arbitrary use of probe agencies against their leaders, BJP president J P Nadda said on Wednesday that the court's observations have shown the mirror to the Opposition.

The ruling party also asserted that the apex court with its "sacred" decision has put a stamp on the government's campaign against corruption.

Also Read | #LokSabha Speaker #OmBirla Addresses the Awareness Session on Disaster Management … – Latest Tweet by DD News.

In a tweet, Nadda said, "The Opposition has a habit of frequently levelling allegations against the independent probe agencies. The entire country is watching the opposition leaders' antics."

"All those involved in corruption cases have come on one platform to do politics around false allegations. The Supreme Court's observations today have shown them the mirror," he added.

Also Read | Crypto Fraud in Navi Mumbai: Seawoods Resident Duped of Rs 14 Lakh After Being Lured for ‘Online Freelance Job’ and Cryptocurrency Investment.

At a press conference, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia told reporters that it is now clear as to who has justice, honesty, truthfulness and law on its side as all the "corrupt have united against honest Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

The corrupt think that they are above the law, Constitution and democracy but the Supreme Court has made it clear that they can't have special laws different from the common man, he said.

"If any corrupt leader has this misconception that they will get away with doing corruption, then they should know that it is not possible under the Modi government. You will go to jail and your illicit assets will be seized," Bhatia said.

He cited alleged corruption by leaders of parties like the Congress, RJD, Aam Aadmi Party and DMK among the 14 opposition parties which had moved the apex court.

The SC has struck a strong blow to them and they were forced to withdraw their plea, he said.

Bhatia said that the government has a policy of zero tolerance against corruption and probe agencies have been acting without any discrimination.

These opposition leaders did not go to the Supreme Court with their individual cases because they knew it will expose them, he said.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur said those who indulged in corruption tried to join hands and have been exposed in court.

"All corrupt people tried to come on one platform. They have been exposed and now the reality has come out in court," the Information and Broadcasting minister told reporters.

Thakur alleged that the Congress had been leading in acts of corruption.

"It is unfortunate that instead of joining the investigation, they make excuses and delay the matter. It is the right of the investigating agencies to probe those who have indulged in corruption so that there is timely action against them," the senior BJP leader said.

Thakur alleged that the Opposition never got tired of indulging in acts of corruption and when probe agencies came knocking at their doors, they hit the streets and stalled Parliament.

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice J B Pardiwala expressed disinclination to entertain the petition by the 14 parties, saying courts are always there for taking up the grievances of political leaders as they do for common citizens but laying down guidelines without facts of a criminal case will be dangerous.

"Political leaders do not enjoy an immunity higher than the common citizens... once we accept that political leaders are absolutely on the same footing as common citizens with no higher immunity, then how can we say there can be no arrests unless there is a three-pronged test which is satisfied", the bench said.

Sensing its disinclination, senior advocate A M Sighvi, appearing for the political parties, sought permission to withdraw the petition which was granted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)