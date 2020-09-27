New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): Cotton will be procured through the Cotton Corporation of India from October 1 at the Minimum Support Price (MSP), Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Saturday and noted that the number of procurement centres will also be increased in Haryana.

The Chief Minister and Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala met Union Minister of Textiles Smriti Zubin Irani in New Delhi today evening on the procurement of cotton in Haryana.

Also Read | Odisha Govt to Hold Radio Classes for School Students From September 28.

"Today in New Delhi, I met Smriti Irani and discussed in detail about the welfare of the cotton-growing farmers of Haryana and the purchase of cotton crop," Haryana CM said in a tweet.

In 2019-20, the Cotton Corporation of India purchased 30 lakh quintals of cotton directly from the farmers of Haryana. The Haryana government aims to further increase cotton procurement 2020-2021, he added.

Also Read | Shiromani Akali Dal Quits NDA Over Farms Bills Row, Blames BJP-Led Centre’s ‘Stubborn’ Approach on MSP.

After the meeting, Haryana Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister interacted with the media.

"Cotton will be procured through the Cotton Corporation of India from October 1 at the Minimum Support Price. The number of Cotton Procurement Centers in Haryana was 20 during last year, which is being increased up to 40 during this procurement season," he said.

The Chief Minister made it clear that during the cotton procurement process, norms of moisture up to 12 per cent will not be changed by Cotton Corporation of India.

The Haryana Chief Minister said that 30 per cent of the total production of cotton had been procured in Haryana last year. But during this procurement season cent per cent production of cotton will be procured through the Cotton Corporation of India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)