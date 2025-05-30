CIK of J&K Police, conducts searches at various locations across Kashmir in terror link cases. (Photo/ANI)

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 30 (ANI): The Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) unit of the Jammu and Kashmir Police carried out searches at multiple locations across the Kashmir Valley as part of an ongoing investigation into suspected terror links, officials said on Friday.

According to a statement issued by Counter-Intelligence Kashmir, the operations were part of a larger probe to track individuals suspected of having ties with terrorist outfits.

The CIK teams carried out coordinated raids at undisclosed locations to seize evidence related to terror networks operating in the region.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police reiterated its commitment to fighting terrorism and ensuring the safety of citizens.

Security in sensitive areas was also tightened as a precautionary measure.

This operation came amid increased efforts by security agencies to root out terror-related activities in the Valley, following multiple incidents in the recent past that raised concerns over renewed attempts to destabilise peace in the region.

Meanwhile, on May 23, in a significant operation targeting the terror ecosystem in Jammu province, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir Police carried out coordinated raids at 18 locations across four districts, resulting in the recovery of substantial incriminating material.

The meticulously planned raids were executed simultaneously by specialised SIA teams, supported by local police and magistrates, as part of the agency's ongoing campaign to dismantle sleeper cells and disrupt terror networks in the region.

Of the 18 locations raided, twelve were in Surankote subdivision and three in Haveli tehsil of Poonch district. Additional operations were conducted at one location each in Rajouri town (Rajouri district), Ramnagar (Udhampur district), and Ramban.

A considerable quantity of incriminating material has been seized, which has been secured in accordance with established legal protocols. The material is currently under detailed scrutiny, and further investigation is underway. Several suspects have been summoned to join the investigation at SIA Jammu.

These actions follow the development of actionable intelligence and inputs gathered during the SIA's sustained efforts to uncover and neutralise terror-support structures operating covertly within Jammu province.

The State Investigation Agency remains committed to eradicating the terror infrastructure and ensuring the safety and security of the region. (ANI)

