Amaravati, Apr 13 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday directed housing department officials to counter opposition Telugu Desam Party's (TDP) propaganda over TIDCO houses, and to drive home the message that Rs 21,000 crore has been spent on construction thus far.

The chief minister gave these directions during a review meeting on housing, observing that TDP was creating excessive bad publicity on TIDCO houses, which he said had been abandoned during the opposition party's rule whereas the current government was completing their construction.

Reddy directed the officials to present the facts before the people to make sure that they did not get carried away by TDP's publicity, a statement issued by the state government said.

Meanwhile, he instructed officials to pay attention on providing proper drainage and other basic facilities in Jagananna colonies.

The CM was apprised that the YSRCP government had spent Rs 21,000 crore on TIDCO house construction in the past 45 months when compared to Rs 8,723 crore during the TDP regime.

He was also informed that a benefit of Rs 12,011 crore was extended through free registrations to an additional 2.62 lakh beneficiaries, including arranging bank loans worth Rs 1,875 crore.

Further, the state government spent Rs 9,044 crore towards HUDCO loan repayments and construction of houses and provision of basic infrastructure.

According to the state government, there were no TIDCO house registrations between 2015 and 2019 whereas 1.5 lakh houses were registered and 48,172 more were handed over to the beneficiaries in the past 45 months.

The state government is planning to hand over completed houses to 1.5 lakh beneficiaries by June and another 1.1 lakh more by December.

Moreover, construction of 3.4 lakh houses has been completed and 4.6 lakh more are ready for completion as part of housing for poor.

