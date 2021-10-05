Counting of votes for Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation elections underway at a centre in the city (Photo/ANI)

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], October 5 (ANI): The counting of votes for the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC) elections is underway at a centre in the city on Tuesday.

People on Sunday used their franchise to elect 44 councillors across 11 wards of the GMC.

Also Read | Netflix Launches 'Play Something' Feature for Android Users.

This was the first major election after Bhupendra Patel took charge as the chief minister of Gujarat.

The BJP has been in power in the civic body, while Aam Aadmi Party is also contesting in the elections.

Also Read | India Records 18,346 New COVID-19 Cases, 263 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; Recovery Rate at 97.93%.

The poll body had earlier postponed the election, originally scheduled in April, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)