Lucknow, May 19 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday claimed the post-independence governments did not work to take the nation forward as per sentiments of freedom fighters but the country is achieving new heights under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said this while addressing the Amrit Mahotsav program organized by Vidya Bharati.

Adityanath said eight years of the Modi government will be completed on May 30. "How this country crawled for 70 years and is now being seen moving towards new heights in these eight years," he said.

"While the country did become independent in 1947, but the freedom struggle for which the great freedom fighters of the country had sacrificed, did independent India, at that time, was taken forward according to the sentiments of those who sacrificed their lives for the country?," the chief minister asked.

He went on to say, "Is it not true that immediately after independence, the politics of appeasement not only led this country towards communal division but also in the grip of casteism, regionalism, linguism, extremism, separatism and Naxalism."

"The country was pushed towards a situation where the anger of the general public against the authorities of the country was seen on the streets. But as said the necessity is the mother of invention.. I think this country got the leadership of Prime Minister Modi under such conditions."

The chief minister said, "Roots of communal division inside the country should be attacked."

"This is the first time after independence that the country is taking forward (development) programs under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. Article 370 was abolished in Kashmir. At the same time, the work of building a grand temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya is also progressing successfully."

Referring to the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the chief minister said, people used to say that if this is done, there will be riots and communal division.

"But we will congratulate all those who raised the issue of Ram temple in Ayodhya and took it as a form of national solidarity and all parties which respected the court's decision," Adityanath

He said that that truth was accepted by all the parties who rose above caste, creed and religion to realize the vision of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'. This is the biggest strength of India, he said.

Adityanath said that the whole world accepts the bravery and valour of India's soldiers. Their passion to work for the country under odd circumstances and with the spirit of the nation first gives a new direction not only to the present but also to the future generations.

