Kota (Raj) Nov 1 (PTI) A couple suspected to be having an affair allegedly attempted to commit suicide by consuming poison in Sumerganjmandi town of Bundi district, police said.

While the woman succumbed at the local Community Health Centre, the man was taken to hospital in a critical condition, they said.

The deceased woman was identified as Arti Meena (20) and the man as Deepak Saini (28) of Anwarnagar in Tonk district. They left their respective homes late on Monday night and arrived at the station area in Sumerganjmandi town early on Tuesday morning, Indergarh police station ASI Babulal Nagar said.

They first shot videos of themselves and attempted to commit suicide by hanging but failed due to the movement of people. Then they consumed the poison, Nagar said.

They were rushed to the Community Health Centre in Indergarh where Meena succumbed. Saini is undergoing treatment at MBS Hospital in Kota and is out of danger, Nagar said.

Initial inquiry suggested that Meena and Saini had been in a relationship for a long time. However, they were not allowed to wed as they belonged to different castes and were married off elsewhere, Nagar added.

Meena's body was handed over to her family members after post mortem. A case of unnatural death has been lodged under Section 174 of the CrPC, he added.

