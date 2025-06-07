Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 7 (ANI): A couple celebrated their son's sixth birthday on the inaugural ride of the Vande Bharat Express between Srinagar and Katra. The couple thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making it possible.

The visuals showed the boy cutting a cake with his family, celebrating his sixth birthday while crossing the world's highest railway arch bridge over the Chenab River.

The boy's father, Rakesh Jaiswal, told ANI they are from Varanasi. He said, "We knew PM Modi was set to inaugurate (Vande Bharat Express), so we thought we should celebrate our son's birthday in the train. We cut the cake at the world's highest bridge...it's a different adventure. This birthday and PM Modi will be remembered for life. Thank you PM Modi for this journey and the journey of connectivity in the state...This bridge is taller than the Eiffel Tower, and our hearts are thrilled."

Mother Neha Jaiswal told ANI, "When PM Modi started this train, we were delighted to celebrate my son's birthday on this train. We did not plan it, but because of PM Modi, it became possible. Otherwise, we would have gone by car and celebrated the birthday in Kashmir."

She added that the train is quite comfortable.

In the visuals, the passengers can be seen elated and taking pictures as the train crossed the Chenab River.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off two Vande Bharat Express from Katra Railway Station, officially connecting the Jammu division with Kashmir via rail. This marks a major milestone in strengthening railway infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir.

During his visit, PM Modi also inaugurated the world's highest railway arch bridge over the Chenab River. The train passes through two bridges: The Anji Khad Bridge, India's first cable-stayed railway bridge, and the Chenab Bridge, the highest railway bridge in the world. (ANI)

