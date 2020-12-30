New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) A 38-year-old man and his wife died after they allegedly inhaled toxic smoke from a brazier (angithi) in their room in southwest Delhi's Samalkha area, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Ram Parvesh and Kavita (34), residents of Gopalji Colony, Samalkha, they said.

On Wednesday morning, the children found that their parents had not come out of their room, so they called their relatives, who then informed police.

The police said they received information about two unconscious persons who were declared brought dead by Columbia Asia hospital.

"There were no injury marks or ligatures on the bodies and prima facia, the cause of death seems to be suffocation," a senior police officer said.

The bodies were shifted to DDU Hospital for postmortem, the officer said.

Later, the cause of death was revealed to be hypoxemia the police said, adding that since the couple was feeling cold, they lit the brazier in their room before they went to bed, police said.

The couple is survived by three kids -- a 11-year-old daughter and two sons aged 5 and 7.

The deceased were staying at the residence for last 15 years, along with their other family members. Parvesh used to run a small grocery shop in the same locality, the police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)