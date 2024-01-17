Ludhiana, Jan 17 (PTI) A Nepalese couple died of suspected asphyxiation here after smoke from an 'angeethi' or coal brazier filled a room they were sleeping in, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the Focal Point area, they said.

Also Read | Assam Mob Lynching: Man Death to Death on Suspicion of Cattle Smuggling in Morigaon District, Probe Underway.

Karan (40) and his wife Kamla (38) were working as labourers and had been residing in a rented room in the area, police said.

They were found dead at their home by their colleagues after they did not reach for their place of work.

Also Read | Ramotsav 2024: Yogi Adityanath-Led Uttar Pradesh Govt To Initiate Helicopter Services to Ayodhya Dham From Six Districts, Announces Fixed Fares.

Both belonged to Nepal and had been living in Ludhiana for quite some time.

Police said they also found burnt coal in the room and suspected that the couple died of asphyxiation due to the smoke.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)