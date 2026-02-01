Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], February 1 (ANI): India produced a batting masterclass to post 271 for 5 in the fifth T20I against New Zealand, marking their third-highest total in T20 Internationals and setting several new records in the process.

The match held on Saturday also saw a flurry of sixes, with 36 cleared the ropes -- the most ever in a T20I contest between two Test-playing nations, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Arshdeep Singh picked up five wickets while conceding 51 runs, which is the most expensive fifer in T20I history. Earlier, Alzarri Joseph of the West Indies had the unwanted record, which he achieved during a Johannesburg T20I match against South Africa in 2023.

Winning the toss and opting to bat first, India got off to a shaky start as Sanju Samson fell cheaply. Abhishek Sharma (30 off 16 balls, with two sixes) offered brief resistance, leaving India at 48 for 2. However, a scintillating 137-run partnership between Ishan Kishan (103 off 43 balls, 10 sixes) and captain Suryakumar Yadav (63 off 30 balls, six sixes) electrified the stadium. Hardik Pandya's cameo of 42 runs in 17 balls, including four sixes, propelled India to a formidable 271/5 in 20 overs.

The Indian innings was highlighted by 23 sixes, equalling their joint-most in a T20I innings alongside their effort against South Africa in 2024, while the aggregate of 36 sixes in the match ranks as the second-highest in T20I history, behind the 41 hit in the Bulgaria-Gibraltar match in 2025. Across the five-match series, India's 69 sixes against New Zealand stand as the most by any team in a bilateral T20I series.

New Zealand's response started promisingly with a century partnership between Devon Allen (80 off 38 balls, six sixes) and Rachin Ravindra (30 off 17 balls, two sixes) after Tim Seifert fell early. However, India's bowlers struck back decisively. Arshdeep crucially cleaned up New Zealand's middle-order, while Axar Patel (3/33) supported brilliantly. New Zealand were eventually bowled out for 225, handing India a 46-run victory.

The match's aggregate of 496 runs is now the second-highest in T20I history, behind the 517-run thriller between West Indies and South Africa in Centurion in 2023.

With this win, India maintain dominance in the series while rewriting multiple T20I records, including the highest total against New Zealand, most sixes in a bilateral series, and one of the highest-scoring matches in the format's history. (ANI)

