Jaipur, Apr 13 (PTI) A 22-year-man and an 18-year-old woman, who were apparently in a relationship, allegedly committed suicide by jumping before a moving train in Rajasthan's Churu district, police said on Tuesday.

The youths hailed from Ratangarh and belonged to the same caste, police said, adding that they were unmarried.

They left their houses on Monday evening and were found dead on the tracks in the monring, Ratangarh Station House Officer Manoj Kumar Moond said. "Primary investigation reveals that they were in a relationship."

The bodies were handed over to their family members after post-mortem, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)