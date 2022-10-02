Kaushambi (UP), Oct 2 (PTI) A couple was arrested here for possession of meat of a cattle which is prohibited to kill, police said on Sunday.

Kaushambi Superintendent of Police (SP) Hemraj Meena said one Mumtaz alias Chand and his wife Gulnaz, both residents of an area under Majhnapur Police Station, were arrested with 70 kg meat of the animal.

Also Read | Eknath Shinde 'Death Threat': Angry With Hotelier, Drunk Man Calls Cops With 'Info' on Threat to Maharashtra CM's Life; Booked.

The SP said both were booked under the Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act and other relevant sections.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)