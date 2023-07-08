Muzaffarnagar (UP) Jul 8 (PTI) A couple was killed while three others were injured after their car crashed into a tree here on Saturday, police said.

The accident happened near Bihari village on Falavda road, killing Surender (60) and his wife Kusum (58), SHO Mukesh Kumar said.

Also Read | Gujarat: Border Security Force Employee 'Honey-Trapped' by Pakistani Agent, Arrested.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem while the injured family members were shifted to a hospital in serious condition, the SHO added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)