Ahmedabad, July 8: The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested an employee of the Border Security Force (BSF) for allegedly sharing sensitive information with a woman Pakistani intelligence operative, officials said on Saturday.

Nilesh Balia, the accused, was working in the electrical department of CPWD at the BSF's Bhuj headquarters for the last five years, they said. He came in touch with the Pakistani agent in January 2023, ATS Superintendent of Police Sunil Joshi told reporters. The woman `honey-trapped' the accused who told her that he worked as a computer operator for the BSF.

She persuaded him to share sensitive information for money, Joshi said. Balia was allegedly paid Rs 28,800 through multiple UPI transactions in exchange for information, the ATS official said. Further probe was on, he added.