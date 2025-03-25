New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) A court here has acquitted three men of attempt to murder charge, saying the prosecution had miserably failed to establish its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Additional Sessions Judge Ekta Gauba Mann was hearing the case against the three men -- Rijwan, Naushad alias Pahalwan and Mohammed Iqbal Saifi -- accused of shooting and criminally intimidating the victim in February 2018.

In its order dated March 21, the court said the recovery of a country-made pistol from one of the accused was doubtful as no public persons were made witness to the seizure.

It said that all the prosecution witnesses, including the victim Ata-Ur-Rehman, two eyewitnesses and two public witnesses, had turned hostile and did not support the prosecution's case.

"Thus, the prosecution has miserably failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt. There is no incriminating evidence against the accused, no specific role has been alleged against the accused persons and so their identity is not proved," the court said.

It then acquitted the accused persons, giving them the benefit of doubt.

The Jama Masjid police station had registered a case against them for the penal provisions of attempt to murder and criminal intimidation and under the Arms Act.

