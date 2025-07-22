New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) A Delhi court has allowed police eight days' custody of jailed gangster Hashim Baba, his wife Zoya Khan and two others in a MCOCA case.

Special judge Chander Jit Singh was hearing the plea filed by Delhi Police Special Cell for 10 days of custody of the accused including Sameer and Anwar Khan alias Chacha.

Also Read | India Reported 37 Lakh Dog Bite Cases in 2024, Says MoS SP Singh Baghel in Lok Sabha, Steps Up Stray Dog Control Measures.

On July 21, the court said, "Argument was raised on behalf of the accused that some of them (Baba and Sameer) have been in custody for the last few years, and then, how could they run a syndicate or will communicate from the jail?"

It said one of the grounds for seeking police custody was to specifically probe the aspect of the communication being made while they were incarcerated.

Also Read | Free Medical Consultation at Home? PIB Fact Check Finds Claim As True, Says Citizens Across India Can Consult Doctors via 'eSanjeevani OPD' Teleconsultation System.

"Therefore, this argument falls under its own weight," the court said.

Delhi Police was, therefore, allowed "a fair chance" to thoroughly investigate the case.

"As a part of a fair trial where an accused should get a chance to put forth his case, in a similar vein, as the other side of the coin of a fair trial, prosecution should get a chance to through investigate the matter so that a holistic picture is put before the court to enable the court to find out the truth," the court said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)