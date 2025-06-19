New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Extradition court at New Delhi has allowed the extradition of a fugitive criminal (FC) to the United Kingdom (UK) to face trial at the High court of Scotland for sexual assault, rape and indecent communication.

The criminal, after committing the offences, had fled the UK and come down to Kerala. He was arrested in Kochi and brought to Delhi, and was running in judicial custody. He gave his consent for extradition.

An application was made on December 24, 2024, for his extradition.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Pranav Joshi passed the order for the extradition of Naijil Pau, an Indian who is a British citizen.

"Union of India is requested to extradite the FC Naijil Paul to the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland for standing trial of the indictment charges against the FC before the High Court of Judiciary at Glasgow, Scotland through diplomatic channel," the court ordered on June 9.

The court directed that FC Naijil Paul remain in judicial custody in the Tihar Jail complex until the formalities of extradition are completed.

The Jail Superintendent is further directed to produce the FC before the concerned Court through VC after every 7 days till he is extradited.

After Paul gave his consent for extradition, the court dropped the cross-examination of witnesses.

Paul is wanted in a case registered at Hamilton, Scotland. It is alleged that he committed offences of sexual assault, rape and communicating indecently.

The Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, had received an extradition request from the government of the UK.

It is alleged that from January 1, 2018, to August 2018, he committed sexual offences against three women in a care home.

He has appeared before the Sheriff (Judge) at Hamilton in August 2018 and January 2019. Charges were framed against him. He failed to appear before the High Court on December 4, 2019. Thereafter, a warrant was issued against him. He had fled to India on December 3, 2019.

Special public prosecutor N.K. Matta appeared for the Central Government. On the other side, advocates Atul Maliyan and Bibin John appeared for Naijil Paul. (ANI)

