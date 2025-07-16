New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) A Delhi court has convicted a man of "insulting the modesty of a woman" for using a derogatory Hindi word implying a sex worker against the complainant, saying it was not a simple insult but rather had cast aspersions on her character and suggested that she was promiscuous.

Judicial Magistrate Harjot Singh Aujla pronounced the verdict in a 2021 case against Vikrant Grewal alias Vikky, convicting him under IPC sections 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

In its 14-page order dated July 15, the court said the word used by the accused was not a causal insult but intended to attack the woman's character.

It would insult the modesty of any woman, the court said and noted that Grewal in his own testimony said that the messages were sent due to a rent dispute, but did not deny their vulgar nature.

"Especially, when this word is used to a woman, it denotes that the said woman is not loyal. The word is intended to mean that the woman is promiscuous, and it casts an aspersion on her character. The words also mean that she is engaged in sexual intercourse with various people," the court said.

It said that the accused had also threatened the woman with rape and murder if she did not comply with the accused's demand.

The court then convicted the accused under IPC sections 509 and 506 (II). It posted the matter for hearing the arguments on sentencing on July 27.

Grewal had been booked under the two sections at the Jankpuri police station.

According to the woman's complaint, the accused used to call her on the phone, visit her house, and pass filthy and threatening remarks. It said that the accused also sent her vulgar messages on the phone.

In its order, the court said that despite a lengthy cross-examination, the woman's core testimony remained unshaken.

"It is interesting to note here that accused Vikrant Grewal in his own testimony as a defence witness, admitted to sending messages to the complainant on the date of the incident.

"He claimed that the messages were sent due to a rent dispute, but did not deny their vulgar nature," the court said.

It said that according to the Indian Evidence Act, facts admitted need not be proved.

