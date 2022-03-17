New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): Delhi Court on Wednesday dismissed the bail plea of Tasleem Ahmed, an accused in the 2020 Delhi violence, considering the documents attached with the charge sheet and embargo of section 43D of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) for granting bail.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat at Karkardooma District Court dismissed the bail plea yesterday observing that there are reasonable grounds for believing that the accusation against the accused Tasleem Ahmed are "prima facie true", hence, embargo created by section 43D of UAPA applied for grant of bail to the accused and also, the embargo contained in section 437 CrPC.

The court said, "On the perusal of the charge sheet and accompanying documents, for the limited purpose of the bail, I am of the opinion that allegations against the accused Tasleem Ahmed are prima facie true."

Advocate Mehmood Pracha, Counsel for the accused, had argued that there is no merit in the contention that there was a conspiracy that was organized and planned. There is no evidence on record to show Tasleem Ahmed was connected with the offences or the Whatsapp groups stating that the goal of the conspiracy, as stated by the prosecution, is speculative.

It was argued by the counsel that the violence took place only after Kapil Mishra entered the picture.

On the other hand, Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Amit Prasad argued that Delhi riots 2020 was a large scale and deep-rooted conspiracy hatched after the passing of the resolution by Cabinet Committed to present CAB in both Houses of Parliament on December 4, 2019.

SPP Amit Prasad, further, argued that accused Tasleem was actively involved along with Gulfisha and others in the entire protest before and at the time of riots at Seelampur and Jafrabad in Northeast Delhi.

Accused along with Gulfaisha was engaged in mass mobilization at the local level and was part of the Whatsapp groups. He was in close coordination and touch with other accused persons like Umar Khalid, Devangana, Natasha, Khalid Saifi, Gulfisha, Meeran, the SPP argued.

It was argued that the accused was involved in the conspiratorial meeting in the year 2020 on January 23 and 24 at Seelampur and Jafraba protest site which was attended among others like Umar Khalid and Pinjra Tod members. He was also present at a midnight secret meeting on February 16 and 17, 2020 at Chand Bagh for a chakka jam. (ANI)

