Jaipur, Nov 29 (PTI) A Dungarpur court on Monday rejected the bail application of two men, who were arrested and sent to judicial custody for transporting an elephant without a valid transit permit from Uttar Pradesh to Gujarat.

They were caught on November 18.

The Forest Department had lodged a case against them and produced them in a court on Friday. They were remanded in judicial custody.

The elephant is in the custody of the Forest Department in Dungarpur, an official said.

