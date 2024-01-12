Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 12 (ANI): The bail petition of the Tamil Nadu minister and DMK leader V Senthil Balaji was rejected by the Chennai Sessions Court on Friday.

Principal Sessions Judge declined to grant the relief, stating that 'there is no change in the circumstances'.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, Other Projects Worth Rs 30,000 Crore in Maharashtra.

Senthil Balaji was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case.

Earlier on November 28, the Supreme Court declined to grant bail to DMK minister V Senthil Balaji, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case, on medical grounds.

Also Read | Citigroup Layoffs: US Banking Giant Announces Job Cuts As It Sees Worst Quarter in 15 Years, Says Report.

A bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma refused to entertain Balaji's bail plea, saying the condition doesn't seem to be "very serious" to get bail.

Balaji was arrested on June 14 in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged cash-for-jobs scam when he was the Transport Minister during an earlier AIADMK regime.

The Enforcement Case Information Register (ECIR) was registered on the basis of three FIRs lodged against him by the local police in 2018 for his alleged involvement in a cash-for-job case when he was the Transport Minister in Jayalalithaa's Cabinet in 2015.

The charges date back to his tenure as transport minister during the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) government from 2011 to 2015.

He joined the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in December 2018 and assumed office as the electricity minister after the party came to power in May 2021. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)