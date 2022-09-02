New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) A court here Friday granted bail to an accused in the Jahangirpuri violence case, saying the charge sheet makes it clear that he was not armed with a weapon during the incident and no other involvement was attributed to him.

The court was hearing the bail plea of an accused, who was booked under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including rioting and assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty and under the Arms Act.

Also Read | 'Vistara' Trademark Infringement Case: Delhi High Court Imposes Fine of Rs 20 Lakh on Chinese E-Commerce Platform AliExpress.

Additional Sessions Judge Smita Garg noted that as per the charge sheet filed against the applicant, neither he was armed with any weapon during the incident, nor recovery of any weapon was affected by him.

The court said the accused was in custody since April 17, 2022, and the investigation regarding him was complete.

Also Read | Odisha Govt Suspends Driving Licenses of Over 12,500 Riders for Riding Motorcycles Without Helmets; Issues 24,474 E-Challans.

“Trial shall take time. No other involvement of the applicant is reported. Considering the overall facts and circumstances of the case and the role assigned to him, the applicant Neeraj Sarkar is admitted to bail on furnishing personal bond in the sum of Rs 25,000 with one surety in like amount,” the judge said.

According to the persecution, when a procession was being taken out on the eve of Hanuman Jayanti in the Jahngirpuri area on April 16, 2022, co-accused Ansar and his associates started having arguments with the procession, which culminated in pelting of stones and a stampede.

The rioters, armed with deadly weapons, caused injury to police officials, damaged vehicles, and set a vehicle on fire, the prosecution said.

Based on CCTV footage of the incident, 37 persons, including the applicant were apprehended, the prosecution said.

PTI MNR

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)