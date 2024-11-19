Sambhal (UP), Nov 19 (PTI) A court in Sambhal has ordered a survey of a mosque in the district using "video and photography" after a petition claimed it was originally the site of an ancient temple significant to the Hindu faith, Supreme Court lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain, who is also the petitioner, said on Tuesday.

"Today the Hon'ble Civil Court Sambhal on my petition has directed a survey by advocate commissioner at the alleged Jama Masjid in Sambhal which was known as Hari Har Mandir," he said.

"The Hari Har temple in Sambhal, we all know, is a central part of our faith," Jain told reporters in Chandausi outside the District Court of Sambhal.

Vishnu Shankar Jain and his father Hari Shankar Jain have represented the Hindu side in many cases related to places of worship including the Gyanvapi-Kashi Vishwanath dispute.

The central government, the UP government, the Masjid Committee and the district magistrate of Sambhal have been made parties in the petition, Jain said.

"This is an ASI-protected area. There can be no encroachment of any kind in the ASI-protected area. There are many signs and symbols there which are of Hindu temple," he said.

"Considering all these factors, the Honourable Civil Judge (Senior Division) of Sambhal has issued an order for an advocate commission to survey the site using video and photography, and submit its report to the court," Jain added.

He claimed that Mughal emperor Babar partly demolished the temple in 1529. "It is believed that Kalki avatar is to take place at Sambhal," Jain later posted on X.

